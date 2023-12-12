Short Interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) Increases By 700.0%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Down 77.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCDIZ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 671,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,521. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region.

