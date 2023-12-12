Short Interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) Increases By 700.0%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Harbor Custom Development Stock Down 77.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HCDIZ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 671,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,521. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
Harbor Custom Development Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harbor Custom Development
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.