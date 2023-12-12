Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rises By 695.9%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, an increase of 695.9% from the November 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HENKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 196,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,475. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and, beauty care, and laundry and home care business worldwide. It operates through Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including automotive and metals; packaging and consumer goods; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

