Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rises By 695.9%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, an increase of 695.9% from the November 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HENKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Get Our Latest Report on HENKY
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and, beauty care, and laundry and home care business worldwide. It operates through Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including automotive and metals; packaging and consumer goods; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.