Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Expands By 1,052.9%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 1,052.9% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:IMCC traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 13,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.83.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IM Cannabis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.
