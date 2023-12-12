Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Expands By 1,052.9%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 1,052.9% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IM Cannabis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMCC traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. 13,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IM Cannabis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC grew its position in IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in IM Cannabis during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

