Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Grows By 3,085.7%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a growth of 3,085.7% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

Shares of IMPUY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec cut shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

Featured Articles

