Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Declines By 83.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the November 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. 71,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,290. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
