Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Declines By 83.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the November 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. 71,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,290. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 651,532 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,088 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,540,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 549.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 717,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,234 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

