Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Expands By 1,100.0%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,784. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.1429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

