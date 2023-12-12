Short Interest in Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Grows By 132.3%

Unicaja Banco, S.A. (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.0 days.

Unicaja Banco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNJCF remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Unicaja Banco has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

About Unicaja Banco

Unicaja Banco, SA engages in retail banking business in Spain. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, agricultural, and funeral insurance.

