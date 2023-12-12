Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Expands By 552.3%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,775,900 shares, an increase of 552.3% from the November 15th total of 1,651,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,314.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WRFRF remained flat at $3.13 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

