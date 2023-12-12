Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Expands By 552.3%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,775,900 shares, an increase of 552.3% from the November 15th total of 1,651,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,314.1 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WRFRF remained flat at $3.13 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wharf Real Estate Investment
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.