Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Rises By 242.9%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WELX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Winland has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

