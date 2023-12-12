Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Rises By 242.9%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Winland Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WELX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. Winland has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.90.
Winland Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Winland
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.