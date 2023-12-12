Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Declines By 77.0%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the November 15th total of 1,327,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,052.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
WOLTF stock remained flat at $137.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $106.26 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11.
About Wolters Kluwer
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.