Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Declines By 77.0%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the November 15th total of 1,327,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,052.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

WOLTF stock remained flat at $137.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $106.26 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

About Wolters Kluwer

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.