Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Drops By 99.3%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the November 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WXXWY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 356,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,815. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
