Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Drops By 99.3%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the November 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WXXWY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 356,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,815. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

