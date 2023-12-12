Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.64. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 1,114,349 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 136,256 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 309.6% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 37.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 860,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 232,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 282,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

