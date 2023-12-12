Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 601.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 132,567 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 210.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 120,258 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $18,140,000.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.45. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

