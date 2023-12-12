Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded Silicon Laboratories from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.13.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.57. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

