Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 1,337.0% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

Shares of VIPRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 90,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

