Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 1,337.0% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
Shares of VIPRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 90,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
About Silver Viper Minerals
