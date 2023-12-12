Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BridgeBio Pharma

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.