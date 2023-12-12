Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,798 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Veracyte makes up about 1.8% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Veracyte worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

