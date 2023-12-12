Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,113 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $116,350,000. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,033,000 after acquiring an additional 185,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.