Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $454,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $33.39.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. The business had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

