Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires 94,250 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,250 shares during the quarter. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics comprises about 3.2% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,640,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 67,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $3,887,098.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares in the company, valued at $483,512,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

