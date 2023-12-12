Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires 97,124 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,124 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Cue Biopharma worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 510,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 276,677 shares during the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,358.43% and a negative return on equity of 99.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

