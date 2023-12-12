Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 390,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 557,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 374,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $435,879.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,112.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $435,879.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,112.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,392 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.7 %

OLMA opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $626.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.24.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

