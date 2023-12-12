Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 961,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 149.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.2 %

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

