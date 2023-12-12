Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Zura Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000.

ZURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Zura Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of Zura Bio stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Zura Bio Limited has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $37.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Zura Bio Limited will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

