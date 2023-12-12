Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 12.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 46.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

