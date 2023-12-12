Silverarc Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,647 shares during the quarter. Poseida Therapeutics comprises 1.6% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.39% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of PSTX opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.00%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

