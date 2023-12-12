Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys 141,800 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the quarter. ImmunoGen comprises approximately 8.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of ImmunoGen worth $26,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ImmunoGen news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ImmunoGen news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 894,819 shares of company stock valued at $14,000,760. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ImmunoGen Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.