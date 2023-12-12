Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys 318 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.4% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile



Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

