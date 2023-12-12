Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys 8,619 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 53.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRDN opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $888.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRDN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

