Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 28.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $170,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $80.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

