Silverarc Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,441 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 459,091 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.18.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

KPTI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

