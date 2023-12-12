Silverarc Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,134 shares during the quarter. MacroGenics comprises approximately 2.0% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of MacroGenics worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGNX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 517.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 910.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MacroGenics by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.
MacroGenics Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $524.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $44,287,634.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
