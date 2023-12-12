Silverarc Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,777 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of POINT Biopharma Global worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNT. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60,165 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,381,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,711,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,383,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 841,250 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNT. Raymond James downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PNT opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.57. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 39.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

