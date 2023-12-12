Silverarc Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 669.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,344 shares during the quarter. TELA Bio comprises approximately 1.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of TELA Bio worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 38,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

TELA Bio Trading Down 4.5 %

TELA stock opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 198.87% and a negative net margin of 82.43%. The business had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TELA Bio

In other TELA Bio news, CFO Roberto Cuca acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,371 shares in the company, valued at $280,045.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Roberto Cuca bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,371 shares in the company, valued at $280,045.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antony Koblish bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,498.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,600 shares of company stock worth $109,530 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

