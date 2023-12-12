Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $14.47 Million Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 388.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,625 shares during the period. Morphic comprises about 4.5% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Morphic worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,590,000 after purchasing an additional 488,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,949,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Morphic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 359,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Stock Down 2.9 %

Morphic stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MORF. BTIG Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

