Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,387 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharvaris were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHVS opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pharvaris from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pharvaris from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

