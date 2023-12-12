Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,651 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,958,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after buying an additional 1,190,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,475,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,583,000 after buying an additional 40,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 2,854.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.