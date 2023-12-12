Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $6.63 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up about 2.1% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $244.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $281.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.82, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,901,704 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

