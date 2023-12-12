Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Voyager Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $332.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VYGR. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $94,833.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,536.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $94,833.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,536.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,360 shares in the company, valued at $443,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

