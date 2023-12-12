Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $408,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $171,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $17,974,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $9,894,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,792 shares of company stock worth $797,958. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

RYTM stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $40.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

