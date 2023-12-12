Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $107,000 in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Evogene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Evogene by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evogene during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evogene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EVGN. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.85 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Evogene to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Evogene Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 354.35% and a negative return on equity of 62.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evogene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.