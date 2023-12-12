Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $2.91 Million in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of ANI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $739,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

ANIP opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 0.88. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $1,129,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $1,129,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $333,103.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 996,430 shares in the company, valued at $51,475,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,063. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

