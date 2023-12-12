Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Clene as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 23.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clene by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clene by 570.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 54,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clene

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Clene had a negative return on equity of 322.31% and a negative net margin of 5,624.65%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 250,002 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,043,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,911.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Clene

Clene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.