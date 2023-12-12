Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Prothena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Prothena by 16.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Prothena by 2.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

