Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases 183,147 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,147 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.7% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $22,829,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $16,222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,445.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,640 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

