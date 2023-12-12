Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 389,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Annexon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 106.4% during the second quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Annexon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Annexon in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Annexon from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Annexon Stock Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.65.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Annexon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.