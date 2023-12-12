Silverarc Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,344 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger comprises 4.4% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Schrödinger worth $14,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.58. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDGR

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.