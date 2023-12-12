Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 121,405 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121,405 shares during the period. Viking Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Viking Therapeutics worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VKTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VKTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

