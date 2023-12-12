Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTYX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $449,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,476,034.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,439,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,442,239.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $449,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,817 shares of company stock worth $4,941,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTYX opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

