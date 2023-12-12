Silverarc Capital Management LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of CymaBay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jonestrading upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

